SafeMoon Hits Market Capitalization of $183.11 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 139.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $183.11 million and approximately $24,957.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00878351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016239 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.

SafeMoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

