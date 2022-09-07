Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $14.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

SBH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $961.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.97 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 90.85% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

