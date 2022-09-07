Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Consumer Edge cut Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
Sanderson Farms Price Performance
Shares of SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.62. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $221.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.
About Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)
