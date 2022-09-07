Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge cut Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Sanderson Farms Price Performance

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.62. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $221.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanderson Farms

About Sanderson Farms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 60.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 352.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 78.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

