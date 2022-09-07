Sarcophagus Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001056 BTC on exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $343.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00853579 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015960 BTC.
Sarcophagus Coin Profile
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
Buying and Selling Sarcophagus
