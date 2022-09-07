Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $128.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,725.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $116.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

