Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Trading Up 0%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 4,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 644% from the average daily volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

