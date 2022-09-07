Scala Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $260.00 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $449,528.65 and $260.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00871154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scala

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.