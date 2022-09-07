Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBBTF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schibsted ASA from 405.00 to 280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 307.00 to 270.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

