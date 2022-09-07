Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.43

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as low as $3.92. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Schmitt Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schmitt Industries

About Schmitt Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMIT Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Schmitt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

Further Reading

