Schroders Stock Set to Split on Thursday, September 15th (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 15th. The 20-17 split was announced on Thursday, September 15th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 15th.
Schroders Stock Performance
Shares of SHNWF opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. Schroders has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $53.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on SHNWF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,040 ($36.73) to GBX 3,050 ($36.85) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,180 ($38.42) to GBX 2,970 ($35.89) in a report on Friday, July 8th.
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schroders (SHNWF)
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.