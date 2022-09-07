Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after acquiring an additional 939,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

