Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $94,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

