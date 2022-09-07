Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research report issued on Friday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tilly’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 206,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Tilly’s by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,199,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

