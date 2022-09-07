Secret Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $70,943.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00234640 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004340 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008017 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00404244 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

