Secured MoonRat Token Price Tops $0.0000 (SMRAT)

Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Secured MoonRat Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Secured MoonRat Token has a market cap of $791,859.67 and $11,743.00 worth of Secured MoonRat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secured MoonRat Token has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 553.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.
About Secured MoonRat Token
Secured MoonRat Token’s official Twitter account is @MoonRatFinance.
Buying and Selling Secured MoonRat Token
Receive News & Updates for Secured MoonRat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secured MoonRat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.