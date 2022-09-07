SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $14.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCWX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 18,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,861.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.86. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Recommended Stories

