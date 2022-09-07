Seedify.fund Price Tops $1.98 (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00010586 BTC on popular exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $70.76 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005335 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00882272 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016260 BTC.
Seedify.fund Coin Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,655,802 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
