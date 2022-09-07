Seigniorage Shares Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $26,340.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $143,728.44 and approximately $26,340.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00865752 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016260 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

