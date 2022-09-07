Sentinel (DVPN) Market Cap Hits $8.72 Million

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $87,561.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,020.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,968,334,213 coins and its circulating supply is 11,431,750,015 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

