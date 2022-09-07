Sentinel Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.08 million and $1.21 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005180 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001004 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.