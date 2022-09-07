SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.65.

NYSE:S opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,167,171 shares of company stock worth $46,755,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $132,295,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

