Serum (SRM) Market Capitalization Achieves $197.92 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $197.92 million and approximately $22.03 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003974 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

