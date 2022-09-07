ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) versus Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Financial Analysis

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ServiceSource International and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

73.6% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServiceSource International and Steel Connect’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International $195.70 million 0.77 -$14.72 million ($0.09) -16.66 Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.13 -$44.39 million ($0.40) -3.40

ServiceSource International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steel Connect. ServiceSource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Connect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceSource International and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International -5.14% -0.61% -0.30% Steel Connect -5.37% N/A -12.04%

Summary

ServiceSource International beats Steel Connect on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization; and serves cloud and SaaS, software and hardware, medical device and diagnostic equipment, and industrial IoT industries. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services. It also offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. In addition, the company provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. Steel Connect, Inc. offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Tennessee.

