Shardus (ULT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.39 Million

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Shardus has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $13,122.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shardus coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Shardus has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00499804 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.06 or 0.01977808 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00241501 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Shardus

Shardus (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com.

Buying and Selling Shardus

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.

