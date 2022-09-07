Shardus (ULT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.39 Million

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Shardus has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $13,122.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shardus coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Shardus has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00499804 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.06 or 0.01977808 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005608 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00241501 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000126 BTC.
About Shardus
Shardus (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
