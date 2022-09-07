Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Hits One Day Volume of $489,655.00 (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $440,931.91 and approximately $489,655.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can now be purchased for about $20.47 or 0.00106466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 553.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Coin Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] launched on March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Buying and Selling Sheesha Finance [ERC20]

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using US dollars.

