SHIELD Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $67,678.58 and $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,847.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.10 or 0.08150085 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00027633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00190454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00293904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00781130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.79 or 0.00603749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001249 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.