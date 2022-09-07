Shih Tzu (SHIH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,351.00

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Shih Tzu has a market cap of $901,160.69 and approximately $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shih Tzu has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030634 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00087850 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00042721 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004198 BTC.

About Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Shih Tzu’s official website is www.shih-tzu.org. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken.

Shih Tzu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shih Tzu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shih Tzu using one of the exchanges listed above.

