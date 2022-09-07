Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.78. 111,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 165,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Shineco Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shineco

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.25% of Shineco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods.

