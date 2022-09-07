SIBCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.12 Million (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $2.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,898.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.92 or 0.08164327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00027667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00189973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00294093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00778379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.13 or 0.00603894 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

