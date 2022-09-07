Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$16.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

TSE SIA opened at C$13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.07. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$12.32 and a 12-month high of C$15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$955.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$176.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 267.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

