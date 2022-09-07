Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.15.

Shares of SBNY opened at $168.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.43.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

