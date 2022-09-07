Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Downgraded by UBS Group

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Signify Health to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.71. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. Research analysts predict that Signify Health will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 228,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

