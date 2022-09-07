Siren Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,094.00 (SI)

Siren (SI) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Siren coin can currently be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siren has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Siren has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $13,094.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,235.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00135017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00036627 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022877 BTC.

About Siren

Siren (CRYPTO:SI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

