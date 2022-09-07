Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $90.40

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.40 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 77.80 ($0.94). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 79.40 ($0.96), with a volume of 2,046,537 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.04. The company has a market cap of £924.17 million and a PE ratio of 721.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65.

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius Real Estate

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 4,375 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £4,025 ($4,863.46).

About Sirius Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.