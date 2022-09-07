SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SITE Centers to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.15.
SITE Centers Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SITC stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
