Skycoin (SKY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.00

Skycoin (SKY) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $37.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0939 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00877755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016310 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

