Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $142.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $97.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.14. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $183.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

