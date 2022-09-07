Small Cap Consu Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Small Cap Consu lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vera Bradley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $108.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 6.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Vera Bradley by 14.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

