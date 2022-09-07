Smart MFG (MFG) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Smart MFG (MFG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $26,864.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Smart MFG coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,020.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005376 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002689 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00135884 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00036388 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023135 BTC.
Smart MFG Profile
MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 371,718,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB.
