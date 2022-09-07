Smaugs NFT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $168.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $22,590.90 and approximately $168.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00874509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016245 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.