SmileyCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $282,762.01 and approximately $6.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

