Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 8th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 60.73%.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

SWBI stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,600. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 99.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 131.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 54,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.