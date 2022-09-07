Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snap’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Huber Research downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $429,628.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,380,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

