Snowball Price Reaches $0.0290 on Top Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $149,495.52 and approximately $11.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00873964 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016325 BTC.
Snowball Coin Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,739,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,153,005 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Buying and Selling Snowball
