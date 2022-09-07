Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms recently commented on STWRY. Oddo Bhf cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

