Sonic Healthcare Limited (SHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 5th. This is an increase from Sonic Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

