South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives $247.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOUHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut South32 from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of South32 stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. South32 has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $20.48.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

