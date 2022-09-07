SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SouthState were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in SouthState by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,840,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SouthState by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in SouthState by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,022,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,939,000 after acquiring an additional 190,105 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SouthState by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 972,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SouthState by 29.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 616,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after acquiring an additional 140,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,046.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,046.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,491.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,704 shares of company stock worth $4,385,398 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState stock opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.66. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

SouthState Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

