Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,298 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

About Southwest Gas

Shares of SWX stock opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.16. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.