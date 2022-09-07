SparkPoint Tops One Day Trading Volume of $244,727.00 (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $244,727.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00036313 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023190 BTC.

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,840,204,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

